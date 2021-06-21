Families, Greenwood School District remember lives lost in weekend car crash

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Families and communities are mourning the loss of their loved ones after a car crash in Le Flore County, Oklahoma left five people dead over the weekend.

According to the crash report, all five individuals were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 112, just two miles south of Cameron, Oklahoma.

This tragedy is leaving River Valley families and communities heartbroken.

“I couldn’t even cry,” said Marianne Drushall, who lost her parents and sister in the crash. “I felt numb, almost. Even now, it doesn’t feel real. It feels like a movie.”

Drushall said her parents, Jill and Charles were her best friends. Her mom was the matron of honor in her wedding. She also lost her younger sister, Renata.

Greenwood High School Principal Aaron Gamble and his son, Landry were also killed in the crash.

“This was not just a job,” said Greenwood Superintendent John Ciesla. “It was his mission in life and he loved kids and impacted folks… just so kind.”

Ciesla said Aaron’s son, Landry was like a carbon copy of Aaron and was a fine young man.

The bulldogs were a part of Aaron’s life from day one. Ciesla said Aaron graduated from Greenwood High School before going on to teach there. He had just been promoted to principal.

“The bulldogs represented something more to him than just a sports team or great test scores or anything like that,” Ciesla said. “It was about the entire community in Greenwood.”

That’s a challenge to us to continue that as leaders of this district to keep our focus on students and make Aaron and Landry proud.” -JOHN CIESLA, GREENWOOD SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT

Those left behind and grieving want us to remember the same key things about all of the victims: their kindness, love and faith.

That shined through in everything he did: Just the kindness and the love that he expressed. A lot of that was from his from his faith. He was such a deep man of faith.” -JOHN CIESLA, GREENWOOD SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT

Aaron and Landry Gamble

“My parents kept me very sheltered in a good way. They kept me very idealistic and the world is this beautiful amazing place. They gave me something to believe in.” -MARIANNE DRUSHALL, DAUGHTER & SISTER OF VICTIMS KILLED