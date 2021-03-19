Family bike riding event comes to Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A family biking event is coming to the area in time for Spring Break.

Oz Trails and Buddy Pegs present the Family Trailcat Challenge combining alleycat racing with family-friendly bike riding.

The challenge will take family teams through the neighborhood streets, Razorback Greenways, and various trails around Bentonville.

Mike Spivey of the Runway Group in Bentonville said, “We wanted to find something that was very inclusive for families, with kids of different ages would find interesting”.

The event continues tomorrow with an all-out scavenger hunt and other family-oriented activities.