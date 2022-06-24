LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 24, 2022, The Supreme Court of the United States overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling which largely protected abortions in the U.S.

Numerous organizations in Arkansas began to share their reactions to the decision with Family Council, which is pro-life, and Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which helps facilitate abortions for women, issuing statements.

Family Council President Jerry Cox released a statement, saying, “This is historic. There are people who have dedicated their entire lives to reversing Roe v. Wade. It’s incredible to see that happen. Today’s Supreme Court decision recognizes that Roe v. Wade was wrong from the very beginning. As long as this ruling stands and our pro-life laws are enforced, thousands of unborn babies will be saved from abortion in Arkansas and elsewhere every year. That’s a reason to celebrate.”

Cox also called the decision a victory for democracy, saying Roe v. Wade put unelected judges in charge of America’s abortion policy and it has “tainted the judicial confirmation process for more than 40 years.”

Cox says Friday’s decision doesn’t end abortion altogether, that it “lets voters and their representatives set their own abortion laws. Going forward, voters, state legislatures, and Congress will get to decide what abortion laws they want to enact.”

Family Council outlined various Arkansas laws that will prohibit abortion:

Amendment 68 to the Arkansas Constitution says that “Arkansas will protect the life of every unborn child as much as the federal constitution allows.”

The Arkansas Legislature passed a law in 2019 that makes abortion illegal, except to save the mother’s life if Roe v. Wade is reversed.

The Arkansas Legislature also passed a law in 2021 prohibiting abortion except to save the mother’s life. Cox says that law is tied up in federal court right now, but it could be enforced now that the court has reversed Roe v. Wade.

The Arkansas Legislature also voted in 2022 to provide $1 million in funding for pregnancy resource centers in Arkansas. There are more than 40 of these centers across the state working to give women real options besides abortion.

Cox finished Family Council’s statement by saying he expects groups like Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, and those who profit financially from abortion will work to keep abortion legal in places like California, and they will work to make abortion legal in places like Arkansas.

Following Friday’s decision, “trigger laws” are expected to go into effect banning abortion almost instantly across 13 states, including Arkansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma – three of the four states in Planned Parenthood Great Plains (PPGP) service area.

PPGP said it has paused all abortion services in Arkansas in light of the ruling. Oklahoma banned abortion entirely last month, and PPGP does not provide abortion services in Missouri, who has already enacted its trigger laws.

“Two hundred and fifty years ago, our country’s founders said, ‘All men are created equal.’ Today, the Supreme Court took the ‘men’ part literally, stripping rights from every woman in America,” said Emily Wales, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

“State by state, we have seen access to abortion virtually eliminated. Oklahoma recently enacted the first total abortion ban most Americans have seen in their lifetime. Even while reproductive rights were being taken away before our very eyes, many people still doubted Roe could ever fall. Today this creeping march to crush fundamental freedoms has reached its awful conclusion: your body is not your own. Your rights are entirely dependent on where you reside. Yet in this very grim moment in American history, Planned Parenthood Great Plains’ doors are still open and will stay open, to provide sexual and reproductive care today, tomorrow, and for years to come. Our services may be forced to change due to cruel bans on abortion care, but our commitment to our patients remains.”

Anticipating the end to a constitutional right to safe, legal abortion, while facing state-by-state bans that worsen structural racism and disproportionally harm low-income and rural communities, PPGP said it recently established the Center for Abortion and Reproductive Equity (CARE). This new initiative reportedly brings together PPGP’s expertise in lowering barriers to comprehensive care, with a commitment to addressing the challenges faced by marginalized communities in accessing health care.

PPGP says CARE will help patients navigate a regional network of “abortion providers and mental health, social work, and community-based organizations who can provide follow-up support and advocacy opportunities for patients in the places they call home.”