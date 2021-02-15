Family creates homemade hockey rink

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A family in Springdale set up their own homemade ice hockey rink.

Taneisha Marshall-Verley in Springdale and her family created the rink with fan cutouts of teachers from Bentonville West High School.

Marshall-Verley’s daughters, Sasha and Elia Marshall, are the hockey players. “Our dad had a brilliant idea in this cold weather and snowy – it’s very good to make an ice rink and it took a long time but it was fun,” they said.

Sasha and Elia play hockey at the Jones Center, and they’re enjoying not having to go far to have some fun.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers