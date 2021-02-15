Family creates homemade hockey rink

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A family in Springdale set up their own homemade ice hockey rink.

Taneisha Marshall-Verley in Springdale and her family created the rink with fan cutouts of teachers from Bentonville West High School.

Marshall-Verley’s daughters, Sasha and Elia Marshall, are the hockey players. “Our dad had a brilliant idea in this cold weather and snowy – it’s very good to make an ice rink and it took a long time but it was fun,” they said.

Sasha and Elia play hockey at the Jones Center, and they’re enjoying not having to go far to have some fun.