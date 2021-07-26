Family, friends hold vigil for teen in coma

by: Andrew Epperson

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Family and friends of Rogers High School student Collin Matthews are gathered at Mercy Hospital holding a candlelight vigil for the teen who is still in a coma after a longboarding accident in June.

Rogers student Collin Matthews was riding his longboard while holding onto a moving jeep when he fell and hit his head on the asphalt.

He’s been in a coma since then fighting for his life.

Bradley Neil played tennis with Matthews and considers him a great friend.

When KWNA/FOX24 interviewed him last month, he said he was there during the accident.

“I go back, and I ran back to him,” Neil said. “I called his name a few times and he was unresponsive. I see him laying in this puddle of blood. Slowly, I flipped him over, and he was unconscious.”

Aiden Maroney is a friend of Matthews.

He says the community has raised money for Matthews’ family, and he’s praying for healing.

“I’m just out here to support Collin with everything he’s going through right now I’m praying for him, Maroney said. “I’m just really trying to show support for his healing and stuff.”

Maroney and several other friends say Matthews is being taken to Chicago for further care.

