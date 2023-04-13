ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County partners with the city of Rogers and Walmart to expand its annual 5K into a Family Fun Festival on April 15 from 8 a.m. to noon at Frisco Park at the Railyard.

According to a press release from the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County, the event is part of a campaign promoting Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

The release says before the race, children will have a chance to run in superhero capes provided by the CAC during the 400-yard Hero Dash. All 5K finishers will receive a medal, and there will be individual prizes for age group winners.

The festival will offer vendor tents, activities, food trucks and games for the whole family and is free to attend.