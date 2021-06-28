Family members involved in Leflore county crash laid to rest

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Members of the Drushnall family was laid to rest today at the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

The family was laid to rest by an honor guard of nine from Fort Chaffee following a service at Immaculate Conception Church in Fort Smith, according to Brian Baker of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1322.

Members of the Drushall family were killed in the same accident that killed Greenwood High School principal Aaron Gamble and his son Landry.

Videos of the burial can be seen below.