Family mourns loss of woman killed in 18-wheeler accident

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Local family members are grieving the loss of a Fayetteville woman, Crystal Shoaf, after she was hit by a semi-truck and later died.

Central EMS confirmed she was hit Thursday near the intersection of West 15th and South School Avenue near Nomads.

Nick Sperduto is the father of Shoaf’s son, Isaiah. He said with Christmas right around the corner, the timing of her death makes it even harder to bear, emotionally and financially. He is also concerned for his son, who will be missing his mom.



“I know God will help us,” Sperduto said. “He’s always looked after her and took care of her and i know he will now.”

Sperduto said Shoaf chose to to be an organ donor and will now be able to help three different families.