Family mourns loss of woman killed in 18-wheeler accident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Local family members are grieving the loss of a Fayetteville woman, Crystal Shoaf, after she was hit by a semi-truck and later died.

Central EMS confirmed she was hit Thursday near the intersection of West 15th and South School Avenue near Nomads.

Nick Sperduto is the father of Shoaf’s son, Isaiah. He said with Christmas right around the corner, the timing of her death makes it even harder to bear, emotionally and financially. He is also concerned for his son, who will be missing his mom.


“I know God will help us,” Sperduto said. “He’s always looked after her and took care of her and i know he will now.”

Sperduto said Shoaf chose to to be an organ donor and will now be able to help three different families.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers