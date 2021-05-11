Family of Andrew Brown Jr. to view bodycam footage on Tuesday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Andrew Brown Jr.’s loved ones on Tuesday are expected to see more of the body camera video from the raid in which he was killed by law enforcement.

On April 21, Pasquotank County deputies shot and killed him while serving an arrest warrant on drug charges. There have been daily protests in Elizabeth City since, demanding the video be released publicly.

A judge delayed that by at least 30 days, but did order the sheriff’s office to show more video to Brown’s family. On Tuesday, Brown’s family and one lawyer will get to see about 20 minutes of video from 5 different cameras.

Though there is about two hours of footage from several cameras, the judge said the family can only view a portion of it because the rest is “not appropriate for disclosure.” There are also several restrictions the judge put on the video Brown’s family will see: the deputies’ faces will be blurred, and the family and their attorney cannot record the video.

Brown’s family has only seen about 20 seconds of video from the incident that led to his death. His family said he was executed, and an autopsy reveals he was killed when a deputy shot him in the back of the head.

On Monday, the family’s lawyers announced they want Elizabeth City District Attorney Andrew Womble removed from the case due to a conflict of interest.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten has already released the names of the deputies involved, and three are still on administrative leave. Wooten told deputies to temporarily relocate after receiving threats.

Now the sheriff and county leaders want state laws to change, to make the release of body camera video more transparent. A bill in the North Carolina Senate, Senate Bill 300, includes an amendment that would allow a family to view unredacted body camera footage within five business days after a serious police incident that results in death or serious injury.

Pasquotank County offices in the downtown area of Elizabeth City will close at 2 p.m. ahead of a press conference from the family’s lawyers around 3 p.m.

