FORT SMITH, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — The family of the two victims in the deadly Fort Smith shooting on December 6 recount the loss they suffered that day.

Bailey Smith, 15, was killed in the shooting. His 12-year-old brother was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The siblings of the victims confirmed that they were brothers.

Police responded to the shooting at the 1400 block of N. 36th Street around 6 p.m. There they found two wounded. Police have arrested the juvenile suspect.

The family of the two victims said they are “hurting, confused, and frustrated”.

“Man. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Bailey get as excited as me and his uncle Roy asking him if he wanted to go down to the pond to go fishing. We were, like, inseparable,” said Dalton Smith, the victims’ brother. He continued by saying he is heartbroken because his “little brother had to witness the shooting” and he “doesn’t understand it”.

Sandra Romero is the oldest sister of the victims who explained the moment she found out her brother was killed. “I picked up my sister after we received the call that he was shot, and then we received another call indicating that he was dead. We both instantly started screaming,” Romero said.

Romero said her feelings “come in waves. One minute it feels real. He is gone, and then one minute it feels like he is here”.

A third sibling who preferred not to be identified described her brother as “goofy, loving, and free-spirited.”