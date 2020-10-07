Family of murder victim speaking out about domestic violence

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Just one week ago a murder-suicide took place in Fayetteville with a man shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Vaught, and then taking his own life right after. Now, Vaught’s family is speaking up hoping to bring awareness to domestic violence.

“This is a girl that’s on the ball, that has everything going for her and we made the mistake-I blame myself-for assuming that she had control of everything,” said John Myers, Vaught’s godfather.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and while more and more people are beginning to talk about this, it’s still an issue that is more present than ever.

The Centers for Disease Control says one in three people will experience abuse by a current or former partner during their lifetime. CDC also says those numbers tend to be higher in Arkansas.

As for Chloe Vaught, the situation that ultimately ended her life is not uncommon, according to Amber Lacewell with the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter.

“It doesn’t come to peoples minds as much as maybe it should it’s easier to kind of hide it but these things we’re seeing like murder suicides aren’t uncommon,” she said.

Lacewell said research shows when there’s the presence of a gun in a relationship, the victim is five times more likely to be killed. This is a statistic Myers knows all too well.

“This person was on her way to touch probably millions of people and have a significant place in the world but now she’s not here,” Myers said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call the NWAWS hotline at 479-246-9999 — 1-800-775-9011 or visit their website for more information. For warning signs and factors that tie in to domestic violence, click here.