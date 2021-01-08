Family of slain officer calls him a hero

Flags at the US Capitol fly at half-mast to honor US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, on January 8, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Sicknick died from injuries sustained during the storming of the Capitol by supporters of US President Donald Trump. Sicknick was reportedly struck in the head with a fire extinguisher on Wednesday while struggling with the rioters who swarmed through the halls of Congress. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The family of the slain Capitol Police officer says they want the public to remember him for being a hero.

Brian Sicknick died Thursday night of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. His brother, Ken Sicknick, issued a statement through a family spokeswoman Friday.

A native of South River, New Jersey, Brian Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008.

His family said it did not want to make Sicknick’s death a “political issue” as many questions remain about what happened. The statement says, “Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember.”