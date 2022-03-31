FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Peace at Home Family Shelter in Fayetteville, a place for people fleeing domestic violence, will soon have a place to house guests’ furry friends.

People escaping domestic violence normally have to choose between staying in an abusive relationship or leaving their pet behind.

The campaign launch for the new facility on March 31 is the first step in making that decision a thing of the past.

“We know that domestic violence impacts our community in a very deep way,” development director Eva Terry said. “There’s many people who are experiencing domestic violence and trying to leave and we need to eliminate barriers so that all members of the family can be safe.”

Once completed, the Candy Clark Pet Sanctuary will be able to house 10 to 12 pets.

The shelter will have its first fundraising event for the sanctuary on June 4. For more information, contact Peace at Home Family Shelter at 479-444-8310 or visit its website.