BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The family of Alexander “Cade” Law issued a thank you to first responders, a selfless friend and a giving community following Cade’s death Monday night.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for members of the community who want to offer their support.

On Monday, Aug. 29., Cade’s family said a group of friends was outside playing in a field near the apartment complex. The Bentonville Fire Department called this area a detention pond.

The kids were playing with paper boats and using sticks to push them around in the water. Cade noticed a whirlpool at the end of the area they were playing in. When Cade reached out to grab the stick out of the water near the whirlpool, he was sucked into the nearby storm drain.

According to the family’s account of the incident, a friend’s mom reached out to save Cade but was pulled in with him. The family expressed their gratitude for the selfless actions of the 47-year-old woman who stepped in to help save him.

“Her selfless act to try and save Cade’s life is etched in our hearts forever. There will never be enough words to express our gratitude and appreciation,” said family member, Noelle Halterman.

Bentonville Police wouldn’t give an update on the woman’s condition. However, according to a Facebook post by Cade’s mom, the woman was still on life-support Thursday night.

The Law family said Cade was an identical twin. He was born in Johnson. Cade had to endure two brain surgeries and years of treatment, but he still always had a positive outlook.

“Cade always loved a good joke, especially if it was one that he made up on his own,” said Halterman.

The family asks for privacy as they struggle to understand the incident. The family’s full statement is below: