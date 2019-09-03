Family volunteers at Fayetteville boutique — on Labor Day!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fields family came up with a win-win on Labor Day — for every $10 they spent on their outing for the day, they decided to volunteer for an hour at a local boutique.

The Fields: dad Ron, mom Danna, and their children Brenlee and Madden helped out a Beautiful Lives Boutique in Fayetteville on Monday, September 2.

“It was a welcomed surprise visit,” said boutique owner Melody Taylor.

As for Labor Day, the family said the entertainment requests became more budget-friendly and they had “the honor” of helping out at a place that depends on volunteers to keep things running.

Here are some photos of their “work out!”