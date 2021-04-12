Family with 8 children loses home in Decatur house fire

News
Posted:

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — A Decatur family of ten is left homeless after a fire broke out at their house on Sunday.

According to Decatur Fire Department Chief Jeremy Luker, crews were dispatched to a residence on the 1000 block on School Avenue on Sunday, April 11, after reports of a house fire.

A total of 8 children and a neighbor were able to make it out of the home safely, Luker said.

No injuries were reported.

Luker said the fire appeared to start in the carport area before spreading to the house. Its cause remains unknown at this time, he said.

According to Luker, the home is a total loss and was owned by Wes and Bailey McGee.

