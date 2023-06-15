BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A lawsuit filed against the Bentonville School District alleging that a teacher threatened to hit a student has been dropped by the family that filed it.

A complaint filed on May 16 references an incident in which the teacher, who is named as a defendant in the case, said “I bet I could punch both of you in the nose in one go” to two of his students after the class laughed at the teacher for his pronunciation of the word “quadrilateral.”

The teacher then reportedly doubled down on the threat, saying “It’s not a threat. It’s a promise.”

The family filed a motion of voluntary dismissal on June 9 that was granted earlier this morning by Circuit Court Judge Christine Horwart.

The district says that it is happy with the result.

“We’re pleased with today’s ruling and will continue to support our teachers when baseless claims are levied against them,” Bentonville Schools Director of Communications Leslee Wright said.