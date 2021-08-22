Famous aviator remembered 100 years after earning her pilot’s license

It’s been 100 years since the first American woman of African-American and Native American origin to get flight certified officially became a pilot.

Bessie Coleman earned her pilot’s license in France and soon became well-known for taking part in dangerous air shows.

Coleman received her pilot’s license two years before Amelia Earhart.

Her niece, Gigi Coleman-Brooms visited Northwest Arkansas this weekend to tell the story of an American daredevil and to encourage flying in young people.

“I think she would be so happy to know that African-Americans are starting to go into the field of aviation,” Coleman-Brooms said. “There’s so many other fields you can go into, air mechanics. Just so many fields that we just don’t know about.”

She also promoted her non-profit organization, The Bessie Coleman Aviation All-Stars, which helps promote the legacy of her aunt and introduces eager students to the world of aviation.