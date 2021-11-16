Famous Hardware in Springdale to install final art display of the year

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale will be transforming the building’s windows into the final art installation of 2021, starting Nov. 18 through Feb. 11, just in time for the holiday season.

According to a press release from Downtown Springdale Alliance, they have once again collaborated with art curator Dayton Castleman of Verdant Studio to select Conrad Bakker of Urbana, Illinois and Jay Walker of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to lead the festive displays.

Bakker’s installation, titled “Untitled Project: Smithson’s Books,” will transform Famous Hardware into “an imagined vignette of a vintage bookstore.”

Walker’s project, titled “Receiving,” is described as a “bright, translucent, multilayered mural filling the windows.” The installation will also consist with beams of bright color patterns that should reach down to outstretched hands, whether in the installation or visitors passing by.

“My hope is that Conrad Bakker’s and Jay Walker’s Famous Hardware installations create a little

vibrant oasis in Downtown Springdale to warm up eyes and imaginations during the cold winter

months,” says Dayton Castleman, curator and Director of Visual Thinking at Verdant Studio.

The Famous Hardware building is located at 113 W. Emma Ave. An opening celebration will be held on the sidewalk from 5 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18.