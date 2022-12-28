FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Razorback fans gathered in Fayetteville to cheer on the Hogs from afar in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Razorback fan Jason Anderson has been cheering on the Hogs for 20 years. He said he was excited to root for the football team one last time this season.

“If the Hogs are playing, we’re going to support them 100%, and we just hope they give everything they got like their doing tonight,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the season was a rollercoaster, but he said he was glad to see Arkansas make it to a bowl game.

“It’s been an up-and-down ride, really. Thought we would be a little better, but understand we had some injuries along the way and things happen,” Anderson said.

Another Razorback fan, Brice Waggle, said he’s already looking forward to what could be in store for next season.

“We got KJ back next year, really excited about that and I really think that Sam in his third, fourth year now, I think the expectations are high next year,” Waggle said.