FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hog fans were out early Saturday morning to cheer on the Razorbacks in the first game of the Super Regional.

Fans cheered on the baseball team as they secured a win over the UNC Tar Heels. Jacob Veach said the season has been a rollercoaster, but he was pumped to see Saturday’s win. Veach said Connor Noland stole the show for Arkansas.

“Connor Noland, the first pitcher to do six scoreless innings against North Carolina, its an impressive stat for the super regional,” Veach said.

Fan Alex Lance said its tough to predict what could happen if the Razorbacks make it to Omaha, but she said the team has the ability to make it all the way.

“Anything can happen, the hogs are known to make things a little scary and then pull it out in the end,” Lance said.

The team is now one win away from the College World Series. If the hogs make it, Vance and Leach said they plan to make the trip to Omaha.

“I’ll be there, I already have the hotel booked,” Veach said.