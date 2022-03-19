FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hogs fans are out in full force Saturday in preparation for the second round of March Madness.

Arkansas is taking on New Mexico State Saturday night. Razorback fan Jacob Hattabaugh thinks the Arkansas will find success during Saturday’s game.

“I feel like the hogs are going to win, I don’t know if it will be a big point spread but I think they’ll win,” Hattabaugh said.

Fan Ryan Kraichely said he thinks Arkansas is going to go pretty far in the NCAA tournament.

“I got them going to the Elite Eight,” Kraichely said.