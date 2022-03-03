SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some Northwest Arkansas Naturals fans got to practice under the lights at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale on March 3.

The home opener is just around the corner and the ballpark is letting people of all ages come out and practice before the team takes the field on April 12.

“It’s a lot of fun, something that we’re glad to be able to do,” General Manager Justin Cole said. “I’m glad we’ve got beautiful weather tonight and we had some folks be able to come out and take advantage of it.”

The second fan batting practice at Arvest will be on March 12. Tickets for that event can be found here.

