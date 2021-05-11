Fans come out to Naturals’ Opening Day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are hosting the Tulsa Drillers for the local minor league home opening game tonight.

Although a little wet and chilly, that didn’t stop baseball fans from going out to Arvest Ballpark.

Jason McKee came from Knoxville, Ark. to watch the Naturals play. “We couldn’t wait all year to come up here and watch them, cheer them on,” McKee said.

“Missed the whole season last year, so we’re looking forward to tonight’s game,” Eddie Greenwood of Fayetteville said.

Justin Cole is the general manager for the Naturals. He is glad people came out to watch the team play after a year-long hiatus. “As bad as last year was, it’s nice to hear the people missed us and they missed coming out to the park,” Cole said. “So it’s really good to have that ability to get them back in here.

Cole says tickets are still available for the next 5 games of the series against the Drillers.

Discounted ticket packages are now available for the 2021 season of Naturals baseball. Those interested can purchase online at on www.nwanaturals.com or email tickets@nwanaturals.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers