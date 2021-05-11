Fans come out to Naturals’ Opening Day

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are hosting the Tulsa Drillers for the local minor league home opening game tonight.

Although a little wet and chilly, that didn’t stop baseball fans from going out to Arvest Ballpark.

Jason McKee came from Knoxville, Ark. to watch the Naturals play. “We couldn’t wait all year to come up here and watch them, cheer them on,” McKee said.

“Missed the whole season last year, so we’re looking forward to tonight’s game,” Eddie Greenwood of Fayetteville said.

Justin Cole is the general manager for the Naturals. He is glad people came out to watch the team play after a year-long hiatus. “As bad as last year was, it’s nice to hear the people missed us and they missed coming out to the park,” Cole said. “So it’s really good to have that ability to get them back in here.

Cole says tickets are still available for the next 5 games of the series against the Drillers.

Discounted ticket packages are now available for the 2021 season of Naturals baseball. Those interested can purchase online at on www.nwanaturals.com or email tickets@nwanaturals.com for more information.