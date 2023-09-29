ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G is from Friday to Sunday.

Fans can come to the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers to watch golf, grab a bite to eat or play games.

Wade and Cynthia Young are LPGA fans and they played casino games such as craps at the Choctaw Casino and Resort tent.

Britta Erickson, regional director of marketing for Choctaw Casino and Resort, says it likes to bring the casino experience whenever it is at a community event.

“To be able to do something where we are able to honor women and support women in sports, I think is just so important for a tribe that has such a history of supporting women and having women in leadership roles. I think this is just a great fit for us,” Erickson said.

There are other events fans can enjoy such as Bite NWA, yoga classes, and 5k runs.

Ashley Powell has been coming to the tournament for the past three years.

She says you may learn some new things at LPGA too.

“It’s a great place to see different restaurants from the community, from the area, different sponsors from different companies that are located in this area. And just truly try a few bites, try a quick sip of something and find some new things that I want to incorporate and have incorporated into my daily life,” Powell said.

Crystal Rice says her favorite event is the 17th hole, which is where fans can cheer loudly for the golfers.

“It doesn’t get much better in Arkansas to be down there and call the Hogs. I think that’s fantastic. You know, especially cheering on the hometown players. So that’s a lot of fun,” Rice said.

Both Rice and Powell have daughters who golf, and they’ll be at the event Saturday.

“Hopefully they’ll get to walk down the 17th hole with Maria Fossey. So they love that every year,” Rice said.

The gates for LPGA will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.