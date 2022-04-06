SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fans got a sneak peek on April 6 of the upcoming Northwest Arkansas Naturals roster.

The manager and some players discussed what fans could expect this season like who we can see on the field on Opening Day and new players joining the team for 2022.

The Naturals say they are looking forward to getting on the field without COVID-19 hanging over their heads.

“Once we get on the field, we kinda do our thing and it’s all the same,” manager Chris Widger said. “Not having to go through protocols, and not having to get tested twice a week, and being able to go out to dinner and have staff dinners, and do the normal stuff that kinda breaks up the season.”

“Weather’s really nice right now. The field looks unbelievable. Definitely been looking forward to a lot cooler weather than what we’ve been seeing in Arizona,” outfielder Nick Loftin said. “We’re excited to get going and ready to get rocking this season.”

“Excited to see this group of guys because I haven’t really spent a lot of time with them, so that’ll be new,” pitcher Drew Parrish said. “But, other than that, it’s still baseball. It’s gonna be a full season, full grind, so I’m just excited for it.”

The Naturals’ first game is this April 8 against the Springfield Cardinals, and their home opener is April 12 against the Wichita Wind Surge.