Fans honor Nolan Richardson’s legacy with court dedication

Coach Nolan Richardson is now becoming a permanent part of Bud Walton Arena with a freshly painted court in his honor.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Nolan Richardson has impacted not just those in the basketball program, but the fans who show up to every game.

“His coaching has really helped our program through the years and has pulled a lot of good kids in here that are very good players,” said Razorback fan Jerry Woods.

Jackson Koone said, “He’s better than all of them.”

Fans who grew up in the Richardson era say the dedication is well deserved.

“That’s the greatest hogs sports has been in my lifetime,” said fan Kevin Riddle. “It’s so cool to see everything come back around full circle and I’m very excited they’re putting his name on this court.”

The basketball coach thrived in the late 80s and 90s, peaking with the 1994 National Championship.

Ben Schlegel remembers it clearly.

“It was real exciting, got everyone into basketball,” he said.

The former head hog said the new look for the court fills him with pride.

“I want my grandkids and my great-grandkids… when they look at the floor they can say their grandad made a difference,” said Richardson.

Even a former president, speaking out on the coach’s behalf Sunday.

In a video, Bill Clinton said, “You were the first African-American coach of a major program in the south. You paved the way for dozens of coaches around the country to join your ranks.”

The support for Richardson and his love for the razorbacks solidifies a strong fan base for generations to come.