FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the victorious Razorbacks return home from North Carolina, fans of all ages lined up outside Baum Walker Stadium to greet them on June 13.

Players stopped to take photos and sign autographs on their way into the fieldhouse. The mood of fans was equal parts excited and optimistic.

“It was great. I love all these guys,” Razorback fan Jeannette Houser said. “I think they definitely deserve the experience, and you got to look at their smiles, and you got to just have a sense of joy about it.”

“Oh my gosh! We’re winning it all. 100%. It’s no questions asked,” another Razorback fan Mattaya Hoskins said.

The Razorbacks will take on either Stanford University or the University of Connecticut in the opening round of the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. this weekend.