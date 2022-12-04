FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks head to the bowl for the third consecutive year in a row under Razorback Head Coach Sam Pittman.

All season long Razorback fans have made it their mission to support the Hogs through thick and thin, and after this season I would say they have done a job well done.

Blake Hannekn a freshman at the University of Arkansas says cheering for the Hogs is contagious.

“They have full-on RV’S coming out and everyone’s all dressed in red, it’s just like a whole different environment and I’m glad to be a part of it,” Hannekn said.

Hannekn is from Saint Louis and says it’s not every day that you are surrounded by a city that goes all out for its home team.

“It’s just a different community like where I’m from I would go to colleges near my side of town and it’s not as intense as it is here,” Hannekn said.

Hannekn and like many others say they’re so proud of the Razorbacks for making the Liberty Bowl this year.

“I can’t wait for them to play and I am ready to watch the game,” Hannekn said.

Before any Razorback fans head to the game, the Stadium Shoppe on Razorback wants to make sure you are dressed from head to toe in Razorback gear.

“The Liberty Bowl is a good bowl to go to because Arkansas fans that wouldn’t originally be able to go to Orlando or whatever will have access to go,” Robert Mann said.

Robert Mann is the owner of The Stadium Shoppe on Razorback and says he has been selling Razorback gear for years.

“We’re a 100% Razorback store, we don’t sell anything else but Razorback stuff,” Mann said.

With the bowl being more accessible this year, Mann says he wants to see that stadium in Memphis be filled with red and white.

“Come by and we’ll have some Liberty Bowl stuff, you know it was just announced today, so we will have it as soon as we can get it here,” Mann said.

The Hogs don’t play until December 28th at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN, so you still have time to practice your hog calls and stock up on Razorback gear.