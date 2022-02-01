FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A survey completed by Pickswise asked 1,000 NFL fans whether they would rather have sex or a winning Super Bowl team.

Nearly two-thirds of male fans, 64%, would forgo sex on Valentine’s Day if it meant that their team would win the Super Bowl. The results for women were almost identical, as 63% stated they would prefer to watch their teams lift the Lombardi Trophy.

Additionally, 48% of men and 36% of women would not have sex for six months if it assured a Super Bowl win, according to the survey. However, for 45% of ladies it was a flat “no” on giving up sex, while 12% were not sure, and 7% preferred not to say.

