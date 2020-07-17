Farmers carry on in the midst of pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As super markets around the state emptied during

the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers continued to provide for the community.

Bill Reagan is the owner of Reagan Family Farm in Fayetteville.

“The backbone of your society is agriculture,” Reagan said. “It’s the start of a strong local

economy.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing 16 billion dollars to large producers who have

been impacted by the pandemic through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

“We have paid 86.8 million dollars to producers in Arkansas,” Richard Fordyce FSA

Administrator said.

Although U.S. Senator John Boozman believes this won’t be enough. He is in the process of

getting another aid package to help these farmers.

“They create the safest, cheapest food supply of any country in the world, we can be really proud

of that,” Senator Boozman said. “But it has been a difficult time for them.”

As of now it’s unclear when more federal money will come and that could hurt the state.

“It’s 25% of Arkansas’ economy, and because of that it’s really important to our state and it’s

really important to rural Americans which many times gets left out,” Senator Boozman said.

Ryan Neal is the co-owner with his wife of the Neal Family Farm in Rogers.

“It would be nice to get the support right now when we need it most and so we can support our

community going forward,” Neal said.