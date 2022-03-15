FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – “Inflation has become the major problem due to lingering supply chain issues and then just this unexpected shock of the Ukraine Russia war,” says Economist for the University of Arkansas Jeff Cooperstein.

He says the war in Europe has layered additional stressors to our 7.9% inflation rate.

He sees the two largest issues being the price of gas and the price of grain.

Will Hanna, the owner of Hanna Family Farms, says he hasn’t seen an increase in his grain prices yet because his supplier is selling stock he purchased before the war.

However, when that stock runs out the supplier says the markup will be substantial.

“I expect because I spoke to them to see a 25% increase in the cost of wholesale grain,” says Hanna.

Hanna says he plans to eat the cost initially, but he worries if he does have to raise his prices, local restaurants and grocers may drop his product entirely.

Cooperstein says inflation problems like this are troubling for a number of industries and hopes the problem is short-lived.

“By the end of the year, things should be starting to come back down, assuming that the war between Russia and Ukraine has been resolved if it isn’t resolved, there’s just no way to tell,” says Cooperstein.