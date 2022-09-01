FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Farmers Market Direct, located off Highway 271 in Fort Smith, is a new approach to supporting local farmers and producers.

The grand opening was on September 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate.

With this new company, visitors can shop for fresh produce either online or in the store.

CEO Sean Baker says pick-up can be whenever it is convenient.

“Our mission is to try to find as local of product as we can,” Baker said. “The best quality, the freshest product and get it to our consumers at a time that is convenient for them. We want to provide you items that are high quality. Anything that we put on our table, we want to be on your table.”

Baker says that he wants to extend his store hours past 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the future.

He says he is willing to work with shoppers in whatever service they need, whether that be setting up a subscription or even offering delivery.

