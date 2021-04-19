Farmers prepare crops for cold temperatures coming in

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – They say, ‘April showers bring May flowers’ but farmers are hoping April frost does not bring May loss.

“We’ve been through this with strawberries,” said Bill Reagan, owner of Reagan Family Farm. “Usually on a yearly basis and we’re prepared for it.”

Reagan said his team has already taken action to protect the strawberries from the cold.

“We call in family, we call in workers, and it takes about a dozen people.”

Together, they lay sheets across the strawberry fields- relying on that and water underneath the crops to keep them alive.

“About an hour before it gets close to freezing, we’ll power the water to come on and it will be within the 55 to 60 degree range, and that’ll keep everything under the blanket warm.”

It is not just the berries at risk from these cold temperatures.

“There is a chance, when you have prolonged temperatures under 20 degrees with hard winds, there could be some damage to the winds,” said owner of True Colors Tulip Farm, Kelli Jensen.

Jensen said the tulips are hardy enough, so not much preparation needs to go into preventing the weather from hurting the tulips.

“We will be doing a lot of praying for them over the next couple of days that the freeze isn’t too long.”

Jensen said the biggest threat to tulips is them being touched after freezing over.

“Since we are not open until Thursday, that gives the tulips time to defrost warm up and be ready to be picked on Thursday.”

