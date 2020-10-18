“Farmers to Families Food Box” program distributes free food to Bentonville families

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The USDA partners with local farmers and ranchers to distribute free food to the Bentonville community as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

Pastor Bill Rogers says a handful of volunteers showed up and more 12-hundred boxes of food were handed out at the Word of Life Church parking lot.

“It’s good for our community and it’s good for me personally. I want to thank everyone personally, it’s a spiritual thing,” he said.

Rogers says food distribution is expected to happen once a month in the future.

