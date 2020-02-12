Farmerville resident arrested for methamphetamine

Farmerville, La. (02/12/20)— A Farmerville resident has been arrested by Union Parish sheriff’s deputies on narcotic related charges.
John Daniel Auger, age 31, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 9) at his residence and charged with possession of methamphetamine, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of someone under 17 years of age, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff Dusty Gates said Auger was arrested after sheriff’s deputies were tipped off that Auger could be in possession of drugs.
Third Judicial District Court Judge Bruce Hampton set bail for Auger at $17,500.
