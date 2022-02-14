FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – This was the scene at Farmington High School on Friday when team manager, Seth Adams, got his chance to suit up for senior night.

Adams, who has autism, say basketball is his passion, and he’s been working with the team for several years now.

When it was time to get him in for free throws, Coach Johnny Taylor said he knew he was going to get it done.

“He shoots every day, so I knew when we got him in there, he was going to make one, he might’ve even made two,” says Taylor.

A moment that had the team fired up, but also everyone in the stands, and this moment didn’t end on the line.

“The three got everybody going; our whole team had a storm the court we had to call a time out for it. After the game, the student section came down we picked him up and carried him off it was a big moment,” says senior Mateo Carbonel.

Truly an incredible moment that Adams says he’ll never forget, and something everyone tells me still has the school bussing three days later.