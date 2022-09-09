Farmington could not handle Rogers’ red-hot offense this week, scoring almost 50 points in back-to-back weeks while holding their opponents to an average of only 20.5 points a game. Watch the video above for highlights on the following games:

  • Rogers 52, Farmington 39
  • Bentonville West 45, Little Rock Christian 0
  • Fayetteville 42, Fort Smith Northside 21
  • Conway 51, Springdale 14
  • Wynne 72, Fort Smith Southside 44
  • Greenwood 49, Mountain Home 0

The video above features the second half of highlights from the following games:

  • Little Rock Southwest 30, Rogers Heritage 29
  • Prairie Grove 50, Gravette 28
  • West Fork 13, Paris 0