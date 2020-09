FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local fire department announces its campaign to promote fire safety to children.

Farmington Fire Department will host the drive-through fire safety day on October 3, from 9 to 11 in the morning.

Each stop in the drive-through tour will feature a unique safety message.

Fire safety materials and handouts will be given to children attending and first responder vehicles will be on display.

Those who wish to attend can do so at the fire station on 372 West Main St.