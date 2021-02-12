Farmington firefighters work to contain fires in the cold

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Firefighters in Farmington were forced to fight the elements while fighting a fire Thursday.

They were able to contain the fire but, fighting the blaze while also dealing with ice and frigid temperatures led to an entirely different set of of challenges.

“Any time we go to a fire, it’s a dangerous situation. But adding the elements in whether it be heat or cold provides additional hazards for us. When we get extreme cold temperatures and ice and snowy roads it can decrease our response time allowing the fire to get hotter and further into its progression.” Farmington fire chief William Hellard said.

Members of the Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Cincinnati, Wedington, and Siloam Springs fire departments also responded to the fire.

Hellard said that with more ice in the forecast, his department is already preparing to fight more fires in the cold.

