Farmington High School forced to cancel football game after COVID-19 cases

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Farmington Senior High Football game against Harrison this Friday, September 25 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled, Farmington Schools announced.

There are three positive COVID-19 cases on the Senior High Football Team and an additional 22 players under quarantine.

According to AAA policy, games that cannot be rescheduled will be considered “no

contest” and will not be counted against either team’s record.

Farmington Schools said the status of next week’s Senior High Football game at Vilonia will be determined at a later date.