Farmington High School seniors officially graduate

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Farmington High School seniors walked across the stage and accepted their diplomas.

The graduates sat six feet apart during the ceremony and were able to bring 10 guests each.

Eleanor Adams, who graduated today, is glad she and the rest of the class were able to participate in a traditional ceremony in front of friends and families.

“I’m really glad that we were all able to still walk across that stage because in the end we all did in effort into work and school just to be able to graduate in person instead of a zoom meeting or something like that,” she said.

Adams said it was a very hot day, but it was worth it.

