FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Farmington man was sentenced to 162 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the February 23 sentencing hearing in the Western District of Arkansas federal court in Fayetteville. According to court documents, on February 15, 2022, an officer with the Farmington Police Department was dispatched after a report of a suspicious male carrying a backpack who matched the description of a recent theft suspect.

The officer located the man and made contact. The suspect identified himself as Robert James Poindexter, 39. The officer reviewed Poindexter’s record and found a warrantless search waiver on file as a condition of being on probation.

The officer observed that Poindexter appeared to be intoxicated and asked if he had anything illegal on him. Poindexter removed a pair of brass knuckles from his pocket and turned them over to the officer.

A search of the suspect and his backpack resulted in officers locating approximately 248 grams of suspected methamphetamine in three separate baggies, a large bag of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The suspected methamphetamine was sent to the Department of Homeland Security forensic laboratory where it was tested and confirmed to be meth.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. The Farmington Police Department and the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sydney Butler prosecuted the case.