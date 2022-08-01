FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Farmington native Airman Lance Garrison was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal aboard the USS Constitution on July 28.

According to a news release from the USS Constitution Public Affairs, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal is awarded to service members who perform outstanding volunteer community service of a sustained, direct and consequential nature.

“I’m glad I’m at a place that gives me a plethora of volunteer opportunities and gives me fulfillment in helping out the community,” Garrison said.

Garrison has served the navy for more than a year and USS Constitution is his first duty station, according to the release.

Garrison is a 2020 graduate of Farmington High School.

The release says duty aboard the USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.

The active-duty sailors stationed aboard the USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year, according to the release.