LEXINGTON, Va. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sigma Nu Fraternity announced on September 8 that Coleman L. WArren of Farmington received its Alpha Alumni Chapter Affiliate, Scholar of the Year, and Man of the Year Awards for the 2021-22 academic year.

According to a press release from the fraternity, the primary emphasis in the selection of the Man of the Year and Alpha Alumni Chapter Affiliate Awards is evidence of the member living an honorable life by upholding the ideals of the fraternity and influencing others to do the same.

The release says additional evaluation is based on the applicant’s academic excellence, extracurricular record, and demonstrated leadership for the fraternity, school, state, and nation.

Each year, up to ten seniors are selected to be honored with the Alpha Alumni Chapter Affiliate Award. It is one of the highest honors the fraternity gives to its members.

The Scholar and Man of the Year Awards are presented to the most outstanding scholar and leader each year and Warren was chosen for both.

The release says Warren graduated from the University of Arkansas with a 4.0 GPA. He double majored in industrial engineering and political science. He served the Gamma Upsilon Chapter as risk reduction chairman and member of the Executive Committee.

Within his campus community, he served as the 100th student body president, director of policy, and director of open education resources of the University of Arkansas Associated Student Government, according to the release.

The release says Warren is passionate about addressing food insecurity. He served as partner coordinator for the Volunteer Action Center Razorback Food Recovery, founder and president of Simply Feeding, Child Hunger AmeriCorps VISTA summer associate for Food Bank of the Heartland, and as founder and CEO of Simple + Sweet Creamery.

According to the release, Coleman was selected in 2021 as one of sixty Truman Scholars and in 2022 as one of 32 Rhodes Scholars from the United States. He is the 11th Arkansan in history to receive this honor.

This fall, he begins his studies in Oxford as part of the Rhodes Scholar program.