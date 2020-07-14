Farmington & Prairie Grove pass mask ordinances

NORTHWEST ARK. (KNWA/KFTA) – Farmington and Prairie Grove City Councils have both passed mask ordinances going into effect immediately.

Residents of both cities will now be required to wear face coverings in accordance with Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.

Farmington and Prairie Grove businesses will be mailed copies of the ordinance to display for customers. Customers who choose not to abide by mask mandates will be asked to leave.

Local law enforcement and other public officials will act in support of businesses requiring customers to wear masks. They will also help educate residents according to ADH guidelines.

The City Councils say they hope to help curb the spread of COVID-19, specifically protecting the most vulnerable local residents and continuing to progress re-opening the economy.