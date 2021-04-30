Farmington Public Schools dismissing early due to protest

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Farmington Public Schools will dismiss early, at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, April 30, due to a protest near its campus, according to a statement posted on the schools’ social media pages.
“For the safety of our students we are going to dismiss school at 1:30 today,” the school district posted on Facebook. “The district was made aware of a protest near campus and the safety of our students is our top priority.”
On Thursday, several concerned parents contacted KNWA/FOX24 with reports of an incident that allegedly occurred on Farmington school grounds, in which a student was assaulted in what some are claiming to be a racially-motivated attack.
Police and the Farmington School District confirmed there was an incident on one of school’s campuses on April 27 but would not comment on specifics of the situation because it involves minors and is still under investigation.
Farmington School District is not immune to the social issues currently affecting our nation. WeFARMINGTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS PRESS RELEASE
will always strive to be part of the solution. Anytime improper conduct is reported, or we learn of
it, the district takes immediate steps consistent with our policies to thoroughly investigate the
incident and address it through disciplinary procedures and extended services. The District has
taken appropriate action to investigate the situation and assure the safety of students. When it is
appropriate, we also report such matters to the authorities. Any unjust treatment of people
especially on the grounds of race, age, sex, or disability is unacceptable. We are committed to
student safety. The safety and success of our students and staff is our top priority.