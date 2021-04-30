Farmington Public Schools dismissing early due to protest

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Farmington Public Schools will dismiss early, at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, April 30, due to a protest near its campus, according to a statement posted on the schools’ social media pages.

“For the safety of our students we are going to dismiss school at 1:30 today,” the school district posted on Facebook. “The district was made aware of a protest near campus and the safety of our students is our top priority.”

On Thursday, several concerned parents contacted KNWA/FOX24 with reports of an incident that allegedly occurred on Farmington school grounds, in which a student was assaulted in what some are claiming to be a racially-motivated attack.

Police and the Farmington School District confirmed there was an incident on one of school’s campuses on April 27 but would not comment on specifics of the situation because it involves minors and is still under investigation.