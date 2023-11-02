FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Farmington Public Schools want to make sure no students go hungry.

The school district receives an annual need-based grant from the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank to help fund its own food pantry. Farmington has not received its grant so far this year, but in 2022, it was $15,000, according to superintendent Jon Laffoon.

The food pantry is located at 8 N. Double Springs Road in Farmington and helps families suffering from food insecurity. Its regular hours are 3-4:30 p.m. every Friday.

For families that are unable to make it during the food pantry’s distribution time, there is a collection box outside that they can take from. The school district also will deliver food to family’s homes.

“Some of our students have the challenge of finding food,” Laffoon said. “And when they’re not in school, we wanted to be that provider for them.”

If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can email assistant superintendent Stephanie Pinkerton at spinkert@farmcards.org. For those in need of meals, you can fill out the district’s Google Form.