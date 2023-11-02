FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new report from the Arkansas Department of Education says Farmington Public Schools is growing faster than any other school district in Washington and Benton counties.

The report shows that the number of students attending Farmington schools has grown more than 5% in the last year — an increase of around 150 students from Oct. 2022 to Oct. 2023. The number of kids attending public school in Bentonville also grew, while Springdale, Rogers and Fayetteville’s populations dropped.

Farmington superintendent Jon Laffoon said approximately 24% of students are from outside the district.

He credited the district’s growth to city improvements and school staff.

While the rising student population means Farmington schools will receive more money from the state, Laffoon acknowledges that it also poses a new challenge.

“We have to increase teachers and staff,” Laffoon said. “The thing that is the biggest challenge for us is facilities. We’ve grown so much so quickly that we have had to add onto both of our elementary schools and we added the new building at the junior high next door.”

To keep up with the growth, Laffoon said the district is planning to build a new junior high school within the next four years.