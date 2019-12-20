Farmington receives trendsetter city awards for public safety, fitness

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA) — Farmington is getting state-wide recognition for being a trendsetter city.

The city was recognized for it’s improvement to public safety, and to wellness and fitness.

Award for Public safety

According to Mayor Ernie Penn, four firemen have recently been hired, allowing the city to now have a full-time fire department.

The fire department also has 25 volunteer firemen.

A new fire department substation was established in the Public Works building in 2019.

The police department has growth by six officers, bringing it to 18 full-time officers and the chief.

The city has allocated $500,0000 for an addition to its city building to expand space for the police department.

Penn says Farmington’s population has grown steadily over the last several years, so these changes were needed.

“We want our city to be safe.We want people in Farmington to feel safe. Besides the fact that we have to cover our growing school district…Those two areas was our commitment that said we’re going to fund it and approve it and make it happen,” Penn said.

Award for Wellness and Fitness

The second award the city received was for its wellness and fitness programs.

Farmington spent $2 million to expand Creekside Park, including a cross-fit style workout area, disc golf course, basketball courts, and pickleball courts.

The high school also recently completed a new football stadium with an indoor training facility.

The City of Farmington also completed a new high school, basketball arena, performing arts center in the past two years.

